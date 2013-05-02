Petropavlovsk slashes top executive pay after share plunge

LONDON, May 2 (Reuters) - Russian miner Petropavlovsk has scrapped bonuses and incentive payments for its executives and chairman, after its shares tumbled last month by as much as a quarter on a single day, hit by a steep gold price drop.

Petropavlovsk has been among the worst performers in the precious metals sector in the first quarter, with its shares falling almost 40 percent - even before gold fell to a two-year low in April, dropping to below $1,400 per ounce.

On April 15, when gold saw one of its biggest price falls in a generation, Petropavlovsk fell over 26 percent.

London-listed Petropavlovsk is one of several miners battling falling prices, high costs, high debt and operational challenges - in its case, refractory ore, from which it is hard to extract gold using traditional solutions. But, after a letter to shareholders ahead of a June meeting, it is also among the first to cut back compensation at the top.

The company said in a letter to shareholders, published alongside its annual report, that its executive directors and chairman Peter Hambro would not be paid a 2013 bonuses. It said Hambro and directors had also been due to receive shares under a long-term incentive plan (LTIP) - worth as much as twice their basic salary - but that had been scrapped too.

“In light of the significant decline in the company’s share price on 15 April 2013, principally due to the fall in the gold price, the committee has concluded... that a grant at the current time would be inappropriate,” Malcolm Field, head of Petropavlovsk’s remuneration committee said in the letter.

“Peter Hambro, the company’s chairman, has confirmed he does not wish to participate in any 2013 LTIP grant.”

For others, however, Field said the award of shares could be reconsidered later in the year, though at a lower maximum level of one and a half times salary.

Hambro, who had already taken a cut in 2012, will receive only his basic salary in 2013, or 555,000 pounds ($863,100).

This year has not seen a repeat of the “shareholder spring” of 2012 that saw pay packages and executives alike jettisoned at London shareholder meetings.

But earlier this week shareholders at Randgold Resources , one of the sector’s top performers, rebelled against a $4 million share award for the company’s boss.

Petropavlovsk is reviewing spending after the sharp drop in gold prices, and is considering options including delaying the commissioning of a pressure oxidation hub - to process refractory ore - in order to reduce debt.

It has stuck to a 2013 gold production target and, protecting itself from further tumbles in the gold price, has already hedged half of its production up until March 2014 - making it one of few companies to sell its output forward.