UPDATE 1-Petropavlovsk says 2011 profit rose tenfold
#Basic Materials
March 28, 2012 / 6:21 AM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 1-Petropavlovsk says 2011 profit rose tenfold

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Full year net profit $240.5 million

* Final dividend set at 7 pence a share

* Revenue more than doubled to $1.3 bln

MOSCOW, March 28 (Reuters) - Russia-focused gold miner Petropavlovsk posted a tenfold increase in 2011 net profit to $240.5 million on Wednesday thanks to higher prices and a 52 percent increase in the amount of gold it sold.

The company, which operates four open-pit mines in the Russian far east, said revenue more then doubled in the period to $1.3 billion, while setting the final dividend at 7 pence a share.

Petropavlovsk reiterated a forecast made in January that it would produce 680,000 ounces of of gold in 2012 -- around 8 percent up on last year.

Shares in the miner have slid nearly 14 percent in the month to date and are now just 0.65 percent up in 2012, valuing the group at around $1.86 billion.

The price of gold, widely seen as a safe haven for investors in uncertain times, has slid after an early-year rally pushed it two three month highs of $1,790 in February.

It was trading at around $1,676 an oz at 0715 GMT.

