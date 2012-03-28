FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Petropavlovsk likely to up 2012 gold target - chairman
March 28, 2012 / 7:16 AM / 6 years ago

Petropavlovsk likely to up 2012 gold target - chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 28 (Reuters) - Russia focused gold miner Petropavlovsk is likely to increase its 2012 gold production target during the course of the year as more production capacity comes into operation, chairman Peter Hambro told Reuters.

“That is a reasonable assumption,” he said, when asked whether the target of 680,000 ounces in 2012 would be increased some time before the year end.

Petropavlovsk, which operates mines in Russia’s far east, made the 680,000 oz forecast in January and reiterated it on Wednesday. The result would represent an 8 percent increase in 2011 output.

