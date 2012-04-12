FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Petropavlovsk Q1 gold production up 60 pct
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
April 12, 2012 / 7:21 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Petropavlovsk Q1 gold production up 60 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* On track to produce target of 680,000 ounces this year

* Production weighted towards second half of year

* Pioneer mine in Russia’s Far East boosted figures

MOSCOW, April 12 (Reuters) - Russia-focused gold miner Petropavlovsk said gold production in the first quarter of 2012 rose 60 percent on the same period a year ago, boosted by higher grades of the precious metal extracted from its Pioneer mine in Russia’s Far East.

The company said it produced 120,800 ounces and is on track to produce its target of 680,000 ounces of gold this year, with production as usual weighted towards the second half of the year.

The first quarter of the year is always challenging due to low winter temperatures, said chairman Peter Hambro in a statement, adding that despite this the company beat its forecast for the sixth quarter in a row.

Production from its Pioneer mine grew 79 percent during the quarter to 65,600 ounces.

Its 2012 production target will be an 8 percent rise from the previous year.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.