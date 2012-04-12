UPDATE 1-Petropavlovsk Q1 gold production up 60 pct

* On track to produce target of 680,000 ounces this year

* Production weighted towards second half of year

* Pioneer mine in Russia’s Far East boosted figures

MOSCOW, April 12 (Reuters) - Russia-focused gold miner Petropavlovsk said gold production in the first quarter of 2012 rose 60 percent on the same period a year ago, boosted by higher grades of the precious metal extracted from its Pioneer mine in Russia’s Far East.

The company said it produced 120,800 ounces and is on track to produce its target of 680,000 ounces of gold this year, with production as usual weighted towards the second half of the year.

The first quarter of the year is always challenging due to low winter temperatures, said chairman Peter Hambro in a statement, adding that despite this the company beat its forecast for the sixth quarter in a row.

Production from its Pioneer mine grew 79 percent during the quarter to 65,600 ounces.

Its 2012 production target will be an 8 percent rise from the previous year.