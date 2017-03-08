Petroperu to sell up to $3 bln in bonds on global markets

LIMA, March 8 (Reuters) - Peru's state-owned energy company Petroperu has decided to sell up to $3 billion in bonds in global markets following a shareholder meeting last week, the company said in a letter to the country's securities market regulator late on Tuesday.

Petroperu has been seeking financing for $3.5 billion in upgrades at its main oil refinery in the city of Talara, and the government said last month that the company was pursuing a mix of loans and bonds for the project.

Energy and Mines Minister Gonzalo Tamayo said in February that the Peruvian government would provide a guarantee for Petroperu's bonds for the refinery program. (Reporting By Mitra Taj Editing by W Simon)