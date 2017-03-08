FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Petroperu to sell up to $3 bln in bonds on global markets
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 8, 2017 / 12:53 PM / 5 months ago

Petroperu to sell up to $3 bln in bonds on global markets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIMA, March 8 (Reuters) - Peru's state-owned energy company Petroperu has decided to sell up to $3 billion in bonds in global markets following a shareholder meeting last week, the company said in a letter to the country's securities market regulator late on Tuesday.

Petroperu has been seeking financing for $3.5 billion in upgrades at its main oil refinery in the city of Talara, and the government said last month that the company was pursuing a mix of loans and bonds for the project.

Energy and Mines Minister Gonzalo Tamayo said in February that the Peruvian government would provide a guarantee for Petroperu's bonds for the refinery program. (Reporting By Mitra Taj Editing by W Simon)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.