Petroplus UK refinery unable to find a buyer-PwC

LONDON, May 28 (Reuters) - It has not been possible to find a buyer for insolvent Swiss refiner Petroplus’ Coryton refinery in the UK, the plant’s administrator PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) said on Monday.

“Regretfully, despite this extensive exercise over the past 4 months it has not yet been possible to find a solution which sees the refinery continue as a going concern,” PwC said in an emailed statement.

“The current economic environment, the challenge of raising $1 billion (£625 million) of funding for the refinery, including the $150 million capital expenditure ‘turnaround’ project ultimately proved prohibitive in the face of an over supplied European refinery market for both buyers and investors.”