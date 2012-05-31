FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Petroplus' French refinery to restart on June 14
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech stock boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech stock boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
May 31, 2012 / 5:26 PM / in 5 years

Petroplus' French refinery to restart on June 14

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, May 31 (Reuters) - The French Petit-Couronne plant of insolvent refiner Petroplus is likely to restart production on June 14 under a six-month deal with Royal Dutch Shell to deliver 100,000 barrels per day of products, the legal administrator said on Thursday.

“The refining units, stopped since January 10, is scheduled to restart on June 14 when Shell, the former owner of the site, plans to supply the site with crude oil,” PRPC, the legal administrator said in a press release.

Shell has set a maximum spending limit to buy back products to the refinery, meaning the deal could last less than 6 months.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.