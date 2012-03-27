FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Petroplus administrator seeks Cressier plant extension
March 27, 2012 / 10:56 AM / 6 years ago

Petroplus administrator seeks Cressier plant extension

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, March 27 (Reuters) - The administrator of insolvent refiner Petroplus has applied to a Swiss court for a six-month extension of a debt moratorium for the Cressier refinery.

Switzerland’s 68,000 barrel per day Cressier plant, seen by some analysts and industry sources as the least desirable of the remaining Petroplus refining assets, is up for sale and the deadline for offers was Monday.

It was not immediately clear if bids had been submitted for the plant. (Reporting by Emma Farge; Editing by David Holmes)

