March 30, 2012 / 2:40 PM / 6 years ago

Deadline for sale of Petroplus Swiss plant extended

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, March 30 (Reuters) - A Swiss court has granted administrators for insolvent refiner Petroplus another six months to restructure its Swiss plant’s debt and sell it, the administrators said on Friday.

“The competent debt restructuring judge...has granted a definitive debt restructuring moratorium for a term of six months until 30 September 2012 for Petroplus Refining Cressier SA,” they said.

Filippo Beck, partner at Wenger-Plattner, one of the administrators for Petroplus’ Cressier plant, said that negotiations with several interested parties were ongoing.

He declined to name the parties.

Reporting by Emma Farge; editing by Jason Neely

