June 14, 2012 / 10:06 AM / 5 years ago

Petroplus French plant in restart process-union

PARIS, June 14 (Reuters) - The French Petit-Couronne plant of insolvent refiner Petroplus is in the process of restarting, with production of fuel products expected by the end of the week, a senior union official at the plant said on Thursday.

The restart of the units is part of a deal with Royal Dutch Shell to deliver 100,000 barrels per day of products at a maximum total cost of 10 million euros ($12.57 million), the official said, adding the amount would only allow output to last between three weeks and one month.

Shell is the former owner of the site.

“We are in the restart phase and products should start to come out by the end of the week,” he said.

