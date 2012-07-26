Greenergy buys Petroplus Teeside oil storage terminal-PwC

LONDON, July 26 (Reuters) - Oil product distribution firm Greenergy has bought the Teeside oil storage terminal formerly owned by the bankrupt refining company Petroplus, its UK administrator PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) said on Thursday.

“This has been a very challenging administration due to the complex nature of the site and the number of stakeholders involved,” Steven Pearson, joint administrator and partner at PwC said in a press statement.

“We are pleased to have been able to secure a sale of the vast majority of the Company’s assets to Greenergy, and in doing so preserving key infrastructure assets in the North East of England.”