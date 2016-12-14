FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Petrobras pension fund calls for probe of Bradesco, Caixa
December 14, 2016 / 7:59 PM / 8 months ago

Petrobras pension fund calls for probe of Bradesco, Caixa

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Dec 14 (Reuters) - The pension fund for oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA's employees called on Wednesday for securities industry watchdog CVM to investigate some of Brazil's largest asset managers over allegations of irregularities, a statement said.

Walter Mendes, president of Fundação Petrobras de Seguridade Social, commonly known as Petros, asked CVM to probe the reasons for losses in investments managed by asset management units of Banco Bradesco SA and Caixa Economica Federal. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer)

