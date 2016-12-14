BRIEF-GE sees 2017 operating earnings of $1.60 - $1.70/shr
SAO PAULO Dec 14 The pension fund for oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA's employees called on Wednesday for securities industry watchdog CVM to investigate some of Brazil's largest asset managers over allegations of irregularities, a statement said.
Walter Mendes, president of Fundação Petrobras de Seguridade Social, commonly known as Petros, asked CVM to probe the reasons for losses in investments managed by asset management units of Banco Bradesco SA and Caixa Economica Federal. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer)
Dec 14 Mizuho Americas, a unit of Mizuho Financial Group Inc, appointed John Jansen as managing director and head of technology M&A investment banking.
Dec 14 General Electric Co said on Wednesday that it expected 2017 operating earnings between $1.60 and $1.70 a share, and stuck to its 2018 earnings forecast of $2 per share.