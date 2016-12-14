SAO PAULO Dec 14 The pension fund for oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA's employees called on Wednesday for securities industry watchdog CVM to investigate some of Brazil's largest asset managers over allegations of irregularities, a statement said.

Walter Mendes, president of Fundação Petrobras de Seguridade Social, commonly known as Petros, asked CVM to probe the reasons for losses in investments managed by asset management units of Banco Bradesco SA and Caixa Economica Federal. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer)