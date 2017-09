Nov 11 (Reuters) - Petros Petropoulos SA

* 9M net profit at 1.37 million euros versus 397,000 euros last year

* 9M sales at 46.5 million euros versus 37.9 million euros last year

* 9M net cash at 6.5 million euros versus 11 million euros last year Source text: bit.ly/1xI13nq Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)