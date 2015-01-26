FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 26, 2015 / 4:25 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Petrotec's Board assesses takeover offer on Petrotec as positive

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Petrotec AG :

* Gives statement of the management board and the supervisory board on the takeover offer

* In light of expected consequences of takeover offer on Petrotec AG, management board and supervisory board of Petrotec asses takeover offer as positive and support it from a business perspective

* Board of Petrotec AG further considers offer price as adequate

* Management board and supervisory board of Petrotec recommend to shareholders to accept takeover offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

