PetroVietnam in talks on stake sale - report
#Energy
March 9, 2012 / 1:21 PM / 6 years ago

PetroVietnam in talks on stake sale - report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, March 9 (Reuters) - Vietnam state oil and gas group Petrovietnam is in talks with three foreign companies to sell a 49 percent stake in its Dung Quat refinery for funds to expand the facility, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing the refinery’s director general.

One of the three companies is state-owned Petroleos de Venezuela, while the other two are from Japan and South Korea, and it is likely they will buy the stake jointly, the report said, citing unnamed sources. (Reporting by Stephen Aldred; Editing by Dan Lalor)

