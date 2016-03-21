Pets at Home boss quits to spend more time with family

LONDON, March 21 (Reuters) - Britain’s biggest pet shop group Pets at Home said on Monday its chief executive for the last four years, Nick Wood, has quit the business as he wants to spend more time with his family.

Wood, who steered the firm’s listing on the London Stock Exchange in 2014, will be succeeded by Ian Kellett on April 4.

Kellett has been with Pets at Home for a decade, holding the roles of finance chief and latterly CEO of the retail division.

“It has been a privilege to lead Pets at Home for four years, but after over eight years working in the north west (of England), and with my children growing up fast, I feel the time is right for me to be based in London with my family,” said Wood.

The firm said Peter Pritchard has been promoted from his role of chief operating officer in the retail division to CEO of the retail division.

Pets at Home said it was trading in line with expectations and will issue a fourth quarter trading update on April 21.

Shares in the firm, up 21 percent over the last year, closed Friday at 285 pence, valuing the business at 1.43 billion pounds ($2.06 billion). ($1 = 0.6937 pounds) (Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Sarah Young)