FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK's Pets at Home posts 7.1 pct rise in revenue
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
January 20, 2016 / 7:21 AM / 2 years ago

UK's Pets at Home posts 7.1 pct rise in revenue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 20 (Reuters) - Britain’s biggest pet shop group, Pets at Home, said trading for the fiscal year remained in line with forecasts as it posted a 7.1 percent rise in third-quarter revenue.

The company, which also offers veterinary care and grooming services for pets, said like-for-like sales rose 2.2 percent in the 12 weeks ended Dec. 31.

Pets at Home has 413 stores across the UK, with 359 veterinary practices and was on track to open 20-25 Pets at Home stores, 5 Barkers, 50-55 vet practices and 55-60 grooming salons during the year. (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.