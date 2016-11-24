FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
UK's Pets at Home posts 9.1 pct rise in revenue
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
November 24, 2016 / 7:40 AM / 9 months ago

UK's Pets at Home posts 9.1 pct rise in revenue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Pets at Home Group Plc, Britain's biggest pet shop group, said half-year revenue jumped 9.1 percent as it sold more pet food and accessories.

The company, which also offers veterinary care and grooming services for pets, said revenue for the 28 weeks to Oct. 13 increased to 441.3 million pounds ($548.7 million) from 404.5 million pounds last year.

The company's merchandise business reported revenue growth of 4.7 percent, with the foods segment posting a 3.7 percent rise and accessories 5.9 percent. ($1 = 0.8042 pounds) (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

