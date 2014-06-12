UK's Pets at Home posts 12.4 pct rise in earnings

LONDON, June 12 (Reuters) - Pets at Home, Britain’s biggest pet food and accessories retailer which listed on the stock market in March, met targets with a 12.4 percent rise in annual earnings on Thursday.

The firm said underlying core earnings for the year to March 27 rose to 110.7 million pounds ($185.9 million), in line with previous guidance of 110.2 million pounds or above.

Group sales rose 11.2 percent to 665.4 million pounds. ($1 = 0.5956 British Pounds) (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)