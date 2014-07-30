Sales rise sends Pets at Home shares higher

LONDON, July 30 (Reuters) - Britain’s biggest pet shop group Pets at Home said it was on course to deliver a spate of new openings this year as strong first-quarter sales growth sent its shares higher.

The group, which listed on the London stock exchange in March, said underlying sales had risen 4.1 percent in the 16 weeks to July 17, with total group revenue up 10.4 percent to 210.8 million pounds ($356.91 million), helped by new openings.

Shares in the firm were up 8 percent to 183.7 pence in early trade on Wednesday - the top riser on the FTSE mid cap index but still 25 percent below its 245p offer price.

The group was one of a host of retailers including B&M, Poundland, Boohoo.com to float earlier this year as firms aim to tap in to Britain’s improving economy.

Pets at Home operates from 386 UK stores as well as almost 300 small animal veterinary surgeries and nearly 150 groom rooms.

The firm has plans to grow to over 500 UK stores, more than 700 veterinary practices and in excess of 300 groom rooms in the medium term. It aims to open at least 25 stores, 60 vet practices 50 new grooming salons in its current fiscal year.