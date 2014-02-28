FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pets at Home sets offer price for over 1 billion pound listing
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 28, 2014 / 8:17 AM / 4 years ago

Pets at Home sets offer price for over 1 billion pound listing

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Britain’s biggest pet shop group Pets at Home has set its share offer price at 210-260 pence, giving an implied market capitalisation of 1.05-1.30 billion pounds ($1.75-$2.17 billion) when it lists on the London Stock Exchange.

The firm, mainly owned by U.S. private equity group KKR , said on Friday between 25 percent and 40 percent of its issued share capital would be freely tradable post flotation.

Pets at Home is looking to raise about 280 million pounds from the sale of new shares, which will include an offer to retail investors, to pay down debt.

KKR, which bought the retailer from Bridgepoint four years ago for 995 million pounds, other shareholders and members of the management team may also realise part of their investment in the firm via the repayment of shareholder loans and a sale of shares.

Pets at Home expects a minimum of 85 percent of the share offer to be allocated to institutional investors, with the balance allocated to retail investors and staff.

The firm expects to announce pricing and allocations and start dealings on the LSE on March 18.

Pets at Home’s listing is one of many expected in Britain’s retail sector in 2014 on the back of the country’s gradually improving economy.

Convenience store McColl’s and online domestic appliances firm AO World have already listed, while discount retailer Poundland has announced an intention to float. [ID:nL6N0LN0OL}

Fat Face, B&M and House of Fraser are amongst other store groups expected to come to market this year.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.