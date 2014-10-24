FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Pets At Home reaffirms trading expectations for full year
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 24, 2014 / 6:10 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Pets At Home reaffirms trading expectations for full year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Pets At Home Group Plc

* Continued like-for-like strength into q2, well positioned for fy15

* Total revenue growth of 10.2% to £381.5m

* Services revenues up 27.0% to £33.2m, reflecting both new openings and growing revenue streams from vet practices and groom rooms

* Merchandise revenues up 8.9% to £348.3m, driven by new store openings and continued strength in food and accessories

* Group continues to trade in line with our expectations for full financial year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London Equities Newsroom)

