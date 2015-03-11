FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BC Partners names Michael Massey PetSmart CEO - WSJ
March 11, 2015 / 6:39 AM / 3 years ago

BC Partners names Michael Massey PetSmart CEO - WSJ

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 11 (Reuters) - BC Partners, which led the takeover of PetSmart Inc, plans to appoint Michael Massey as chief executive of the pet supply retailer, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Massey, previously CEO of Collective Brands, will replace David Lenhardt at PetSmart, who will depart with an exit package of roughly $24 million, WSJ reported.(on.wsj.com/1GDwR4p)

A private equity consortium led by BC Partners in December agreed to buy Phoenix-based PetSmart for $8.7 billion. The acquisition will be completed on Wednesday.

Massey, whose employment ended after Collective Brands was bought by a consortium in 2012, hopes his experience in that situation will help him relate to PetSmart’s about 54,000 employees, the newspaper quoted Massey as saying.

BC Partners managing partner Raymond Svider will become PetSmart chairman.

PetSmart is scheduled to cease trading on the Nasdaq Stock Market at Wednesday’s close.

Representatives at BC Partners and PetSmart were not immediately available for comment outside regular U.S. business hours.

Reporting by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi

