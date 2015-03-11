FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-BC Partners names Michael Massey PetSmart CEO
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack
Cyber Risk
Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack
China takes aim at high-end solar market
Energy & Environment
China takes aim at high-end solar market
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
March 11, 2015 / 1:35 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-BC Partners names Michael Massey PetSmart CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details, changes source to company statement)

March 11 (Reuters) - BC Partners, which led the takeover of PetSmart Inc, appointed Michael Massey as chief executive of the pet supply retailer.

Massey, previously CEO of Collective Brands Inc, will replace David Lenhardt, effective immediately.

Lenhardt will step down with an exit package of about $24 million, the Wall Street Journal, which first reported the appointment, said. (on.wsj.com/1GDwR4p)

Lenhardt joined the company in 2000 and was named chief executive in 2013.

A private equity consortium led by BC Partners in December agreed to buy Phoenix-based PetSmart for $8.7 billion.

BC Partners managing partner Raymond Svider will become PetSmart’s non-executive chairman.

PetSmart, which operates 1,387 stores in the United States, is scheduled to cease trading on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange at Wednesday’s close. (Reporting by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi and Sriraj Kalluvila)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.