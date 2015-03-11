UPDATE 1-BC Partners names Michael Massey PetSmart CEO

(Adds details, changes source to company statement)

March 11 (Reuters) - BC Partners, which led the takeover of PetSmart Inc, appointed Michael Massey as chief executive of the pet supply retailer.

Massey, previously CEO of Collective Brands Inc, will replace David Lenhardt, effective immediately.

Lenhardt will step down with an exit package of about $24 million, the Wall Street Journal, which first reported the appointment, said. (on.wsj.com/1GDwR4p)

Lenhardt joined the company in 2000 and was named chief executive in 2013.

A private equity consortium led by BC Partners in December agreed to buy Phoenix-based PetSmart for $8.7 billion.

BC Partners managing partner Raymond Svider will become PetSmart’s non-executive chairman.

PetSmart, which operates 1,387 stores in the United States, is scheduled to cease trading on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange at Wednesday's close.