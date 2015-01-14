FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PetSmart discloses talks with rival before sale to BC Partners
January 14, 2015 / 12:20 AM / 3 years ago

PetSmart discloses talks with rival before sale to BC Partners

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Pet supply retailer PetSmart Inc disclosed on Tuesday it was in talks to acquire or merge with a privately held rival, but ended talks over competition and antitrust concerns.

PetSmart succumbed to calls from Jana Partners LLC and other large shareholders for a sale last month by agreeing to be bought by a private equity consortium led by BC Partners Ltd for $8.7 billion.

In a regulatory filing, PetSmart said Chief Executive David Lenhardt held multiple talks with the unidentified private company, but decided to exclude it as a bidder. (1.usa.gov/1AY5Whl)

The company said it received interest from 27 potential buyers from mid-August to the end of October when it formally launched a search for a potential buyer after talks with the private company did not materialize.

PetSmart will hold a special meeting for shareholders to vote on the transaction, it said in the filing.

Phoenix-based PetSmart, which has about 54,000 employees and operates 1,387 pet stores, said in August it would explore a potential sale of the company.

The company’s shares closed at $81.21 on Nasdaq on Tuesday. (Reporting by Shailaja Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard Chang)

