UPDATE 1-Peugeot calls early halt to Aulnay production
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 30, 2013 / 10:42 AM / in 4 years

UPDATE 1-Peugeot calls early halt to Aulnay production

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds spokeswoman comment)

PARIS, Aug 30 (Reuters) - PSA Peugeot Citroen is to halt car production at its Aulnay-sous-Bois plant near Paris earlier than planned after transferring much of its workforce to other sites.

Assembly of the Citroen C3 subcompact will cease in early November, the French carmaker said on Friday, but some parts of production will continue beyond that date.

Peugeot had initially planned to wind down manufacturing on the site in 2014 as part of a broader restructuring unveiled last July.

A company spokeswoamn said that the production line is halting early because half of Aulnay’s 2,800 workers have already been transferred to other sites, including nearby Poissy.

“Soon there will not be enough staff left to sustain vehicle assembly,” she said.

Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Editing by David Goodman

