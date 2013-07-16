Peugeot consumer savings bank beats launch targets

PARIS, July 16 (Reuters) - PSA Banque, the consumer savings bank created in March by carmaker PSA Peugeot Citroen, said it had received nearly twice the new deposits it had targeted in the first few months.

The bank said on Tuesday it may begin operating in Germany after receiving 780 million euros ($1.02 billion) in French deposits as of June 30, exceeding its 400 million euro goal.

“We’ve noticed that other savings banks have perceptibly better results in Germany,” said Philippe Alexandre, head of the automaker’s Banque PSA Finance division. The bank will begin offering accounts in new markets next year, he said.

The car loan businesses of Peugeot and domestic rival Renault have both launched consumer saving products to diversify their funding, dangling generous initial interest rates to lure clients.

Peugeot’s Distingo account offers a promotional 5.5 percent return until the end of July, when it reverts to a lower basic rate of 2.2 percent.

Banque PSA Finance received a 7 billion euro state guarantee as part of a government-backed rescue last year, after credit rating downgrades triggered by the carmaker’s mounting industrial losses threatened its lending operations. ($1 = 0.7664 euros) (Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)