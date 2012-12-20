FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Peugeot expects to sign debt deal in January
December 20, 2012 / 2:10 PM / 5 years ago

Peugeot expects to sign debt deal in January

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Dec 20 (Reuters) - PSA Peugeot Citroen is close to a final agreement with creditor banks on an 11.5 billion-euro ($15.3 billion) debt restructuring for its financing arm and expects to complete the draft accord next month, a spokesman said.

“A deal was reached this week but it’s not yet signed,” the company spokesman said on Thursday. “All that remains is for the legal documentation to be finalised with the creditor banks.” ($1 = 0.7542 euros) (Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by James Regan)

