FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Peugeot boss says no Faurecia sale as part of profitability plan
Sections
Featured
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
U.S.
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
German election
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Piracy
March 3, 2014 / 11:41 AM / 4 years ago

Peugeot boss says no Faurecia sale as part of profitability plan

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, March 3 (Reuters) - French carmaker Peugeot PSA would not consider selling its 51.7 percent holding in parts supplier Faurecia as part of its profitability plan, new Chief Executive Carlos Tavares said on Monday.

He did not rule out a sale, but asked why such a sale would not be part of an asset sale programme to improve profitability, he said. “Because that’s cash, not profitability. There’s a big difference between putting cash in the bank and generating profit.”

Peugeot is preparing to sell 14 percent stakes to Chinese partner Dongfeng Motor Group and the French state in a 3 billion euro ($4.1 billion) share issue.

Tavares, a former head of operations at Peugeot’s rival Renault, was speaking to a press panel organised by French trade publication 7pm Auto in collaboration with Reuters, his first full interview since taking operational charge at Peugeot last month. Boss says will not sell faurecia as part of plan to improve profitability (Reporting by Andrew Callus and Gilles Guillaume; Editing by Brian Love)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.