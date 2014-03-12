FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Peugeot family backs state candidate for chairman -paper
Sections
Featured
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
German election
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 12, 2014 / 10:22 PM / 4 years ago

Peugeot family backs state candidate for chairman -paper

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, March 12 (Reuters) - French civil servant Louis Gallois is set to become chairman of French carmaker PSA Peugeot Citroen after the founding Peugeot family was persuaded by the government to support his nomination, Le Figaro reported on Wednesday.

Gallois, France’s investment commissioner and a former head of the SNCF state railway as well as defence group EADS , has been backed by ministers to take over from outgoing Chairman Thierry Peugeot.

The Peugeot clan, ceding control of the carmaker in a 3 billion euro ($4.2 billion) share issue that will see the government and China’s Dongfeng take 14 percent stakes to match its own diluted holding, had previously backed former Nexans boss Gerard Hauser.

But the family has now agreed to back Gallois following meetings with Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici and Emmanuel Macron, senior adviser to President Francois Hollande, daily Le Figaro said in its report, which did not identify sources.

A Peugeot spokesman declined to comment.

Gallois has already served as a Peugeot board member since late 2012, when his appointment as a nominal independent was imposed on the company by the Hollande government in return for 7 billion euros in state loan guarantees. ($1 = 0.7192 euros) (Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by Eric Walsh)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.