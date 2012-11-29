FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's Changan Auto to sell PSA Peugeot JV stake for $321 mln
#Chinese Labor Unrest
November 29, 2012 / 1:50 AM / 5 years ago

China's Changan Auto to sell PSA Peugeot JV stake for $321 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Nov 29 (Reuters) - China Changan Automobile Group, the parent of Chongqing Changan Automobile Co, is selling its stake in a 50-50 car venture with PSA Peugeot Citroen for 2 billion yuan ($321.17 million), a property exchange said on Thursday.

Chongqing United Asset and Equity Exchange said in a statement posted on its website that Changan Auto was selling its stake via a public auction.

PSA Peugeot has another car venture in China with Dongfeng Motor Group Co.

Changan also makes cars in partnership with Ford Motor and Mazda Motor

$1 = 6.2273 Chinese yuan Reporting by Fang Yan in BEIJING and Kazunori Takada in SHANGHAI

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
