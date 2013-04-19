PSA says vehicle sales in China rose 31 pct in Q1

PARIS, April 19 (Reuters) - PSA Peugeot Citroen said on Friday it achieved record sales in China, the world’s main auto market since 2009, in the first quarter of 2013, confirming the faster growth trend seen last year.

The French car maker, which has been hit by the sharp decline of the auto market in Europe, said it sold 142,000 vehicles in China, up 31 percent from the same quarter in 2012, and achieved a market share of close to 4 percent.

Growth was driven by a 24 percent rise in sales for the Dongfeng Peugeot brand, a joint venture between PSA and Chinese auto maker Dongfeng Motor Corporation, PSA said in a statement.