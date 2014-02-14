FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Peugeot recalls 9,285 cars in China due brake issue
February 14, 2014 / 3:11 AM / 4 years ago

Peugeot recalls 9,285 cars in China due brake issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Dongfeng Peugeot Citroen Automobile Co Ltd, a joint venture between PSA Peugeot Citroen and China’s Dongfeng Motor Group Co Ltd, will recall 9,285 cars due to contaminated brake fluid, China’s quality watchdog said on Friday.

The venture, based in Wuhan in central China, will recall Citroen and Peugeot-branded cars produced between Aug. 12 and Sept. 13 because the contaminated fluid in those vehicles poses potential risks, China’s General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine said in a statement on its website.

A spokesman of Dongfeng Peugeot said the contamination occurred during the production stage.

PSA Peugeot Citroen has reached an outline deal with Dongfeng to raise up to 4 billion euros ($5.47 billion) in fresh capital and deepen cooperation with the Chinese carmaker, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

($1 = 6.0636 Chinese yuan)

($1 = 0.7317 euros)

Reporting by Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada; Editing by Matt Driskill

