Peugeot China venture recalls 162,913 cars to fix defective valves
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
May 16, 2014 / 8:17 AM / 3 years ago

Peugeot China venture recalls 162,913 cars to fix defective valves

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, May 16 (Reuters) - Dongfeng Peugeot Citroen Automobile Co Ltd, a joint venture between PSA Peugeot Citroen and China’s Dongfeng Motor Group Co Ltd, will recall 162,913 cars due to defective valves that could potentially lead to fuel leaks, China’s quality watchdog said on Friday.

The venture will recall Citroen and Peugeot-branded cars produced between Jan.1 and Sept.30, 2011 because of “a small number of substandard multifunctional valves”, China’s General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine said in a statement on its website.

The company will replace the valves and relevant components free of charge, according to the statement. (Reporting by Li Hui and Jonathan Standing; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

