Citroen maintains China sales growth goal despite downturn
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
August 27, 2015 / 2:27 PM / 2 years ago

Citroen maintains China sales growth goal despite downturn

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Aug 27 (Reuters) - French carmaker Citroen is determined to increase full-year China sales despite slowing demand, brand chief Linda Jackson said, while preparing to launch three new vehicles over the next two years.

Citroen is preparing a new model offensive, Jackson told Reuters in an interview, in a bid to reverse a sales slump that threatens to tarnish parent Peugeot’s recovery from near-bankruptcy.

“Those new models will be volume models,” she said. “I‘m not doing a niche strategy.” (Reporting by Gilles Guillaume and Laurence Frost; Editing by Ingrid Melander)

