Peugeot changes Citroen brand chief

PARIS, May 7 (Reuters) - Citroen brand chief Frederic Banzet will step down and be replaced by the French car brand’s British operational head, Linda Jackson, PSA Peugeot Citroen said on Wednesday.

Banzet, a member of the founding Peugeot family that is reducing its stake as part of a state-backed tie-up with China’s Dongfeng Motor Group, will move to a new role at the family’s FFP holding company next month.

The reshuffle comes just over a month after Carlos Tavares, a former Renault executive, took over from outgoing Peugeot CEO Philippe Varin.

(Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by Leila Abboud)