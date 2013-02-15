FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Peugeot unions agree early exit from doomed plant
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
February 15, 2013 / 10:06 AM / in 5 years

Peugeot unions agree early exit from doomed plant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Feb 15 (Reuters) - PSA Peugeot Citroen unions approved the start of worker transfers from the French car maker’s doomed Aulnay plant, sources said, effectively beginning the wind-down of the site ahead of schedule.

The Peugeot works council approved the transfers at a meeting on Friday, according to a union official and a person close to the situation.

The decision comes amid escalating tension between strikers and staff still reporting for duty at the factory north of Paris, which is earmarked for closure in 2014 under the company’s restructuring plan. (Reporting by Gilles Guillaume and Laurence Frost; Editing by David Goodman)

