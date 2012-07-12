Faurecia CEO says PSA plant closure won't hurt much

FRANKFURT, July 12 (Reuters) - French auto parts supplier Faurecia is optimistic that the closure of a factory in France by its large shareholder PSA Peugeot Citroen will not have a considerable impact on its business.

“The Aulnay plant closure does not imply significant consequences for Faurecia - it’s manageable certainly. Peugeot is not cutting production by closing a plant, they are cutting capacity,” Faurecia’s Chief Executive Yann Delabriere told Reuters on Thursday on the sidelines of a Handelsblatt auto industry conference.

PSA Peugeot Citroen, which represents 15 percent of Faurecia’s sales globally, announced earlier 8,000 job cuts and the closure of an assembly plant as it struggles with mounting losses, in a move that could hasten a wave of restructuring in western Europe.

“The supplier industry has already adjusted its capacity and fixed cost base severely during the 2008 and 2009 crisis. Faurecia itself has adjusted its fixed cost base by more than 20 percent globally during that period,” Delabriere continued.

He said that the ever stronger German car industry with companies like Volkswagen, its biggest single customer, represent a total of about 40 percent of its global sales, insulating it somewhat from problems in Europe.

“The large restructuring period is mostly over for us. We will permanently adjust to the automotive environment but the major adjustment is behind us,” he told Reuters. (Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner)