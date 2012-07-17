FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Peugeot plant closure to save 108 mln euros - paper
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
Sports
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 17, 2012 / 5:36 AM / 5 years ago

Peugeot plant closure to save 108 mln euros - paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, July 17 (Reuters) - The closure of PSA Peugeot Citroen’s Aulnay plant will reduce the French automaker’s fixed costs by 108 million euros ($132 million), Le Figaro reported, citing company documents.

Peugeot, Europe’s second-largest car maker, sparked angry reactions from the French government and unions last week after announcing plans to close the factory near Paris in 2014 and cut 8,000 jobs across the country.

According to documents presented to staff representatives after the announcement, the plant closure and cutbacks would reduce Peugeot’s manufacturing costs by 200-250 euros per car, the French daily reported on Tuesday.

The company has warned that the core manufacturing division is burning 200 million euros in cash per month and recorded a first-half operating loss close to 700 million euros.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.