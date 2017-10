PARIS, July 12 (Reuters) - The French government said on Thursday it would verify that carmaker PSA Peugeot Citroen delivered on a promise to help find jobs for thousands of workers it is laying off and that a state support plan for the auto industry would be produced by July 25.

Prime Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault said in a statement that the troubled carmaker’s announcement of 8,000 jobs losses and a major plant closure was a “real shock” for workers and the car industry.