Peugeot CEO sees European rivals cutting capacity - paper

PARIS, July 17 (Reuters) - PSA Peugeot Citroen Chief Executive Philippe Varin said he “would not be surprised” to see other automakers cut European capacity in the wake of his decision to close a plant near Paris, Le Monde reported on Tuesday.

“The problem of overcapacity doesn’t just concern us,” he was quoted as saying. “I wouldn’t be surprised to see others taking this type of decision.”

Varin also told the French daily that the Paris-based company was in advanced talks on the creation of 600 jobs at Aulnay, the site of the assembly plant earmarked for closure in an announcement last week.

Peugeot unveiled plans on July 12 to shutter the factory and cut 8,000 jobs across its French sites to stem mounting auto-division losses compounded by Europe’s market slump. The plans have drawn angry reaction from unions and France’s new Socialist government.

Half of Aulnay’s 3,000-strong workforce is to be transferred to Peugeot’s other Paris plant in Poissy, west of the capital, after the factory closure in 2014. Peugeot also said it aims to help generate new jobs at Aulnay by encouraging development of other industries and companies on the site.

“We are going to help create 1,500 jobs, and we’re in advanced negotiations for 600 of those,” Varin was quoted as saying, without giving further details.