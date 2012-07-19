Peugeot weakened by attacks, chairman tells paper

PARIS, July 19 (Reuters) - Government criticism of PSA Peugeot Citroen’s planned cutbacks have weakened the French automaker and even left it vulnerable to hostile takeover bids, Chairman Thierry Peugeot said in an interview with Le Figaro.

“We’re prepared to accept criticism, but there are limits,” Thierry Peugeot told the French daily, responding to suggestions by government figures including President Francois Hollande that the company had lied about its plans.

“The attacks that the company has suffered have an immediate effect on (investor) perceptions,” the chairman was quoted as saying, referring to Peugeot’s share price decline following the July 12 announcement of 8,000 job cuts and a plant closure.

Asked whether he feared a hostile takeover attempt, he added: “Everything is possible, so we have to act.”