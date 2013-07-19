Peugeot sets breakeven goal for all plants by 2016

PARIS, July 19 (Reuters) - PSA Peugeot Citroen is seeking to end losses at all assembly plants by 2016 through competitiveness talks with unions, the French carmaker’s personnel chief said.

“The idea is to return to breakeven in all of our factories,” human resources director Philippe Dorge told reporters during a briefing in Paris on Friday.

Peugeot is seeking labour concessions in France as it struggles to rein in losses that reached 5 billion euros ($6.55 billion) last year. The company is cutting 10,000 jobs and closing one major domestic plant in a bid to restore positive cash flow at the core manufacturing operation by late 2014.

Dorge also said Peugeot was seeking to increase average plant capacity utilisation to 100 percent in 2016 - representing full production in two shifts working 235 days a year.

The utilisation rate last year was 75 percent, according to the company. ($1 = 0.7639 euros) (Reporting by Nicholas Vinocur; Editing by Christian Plumb)