4 months ago
French prosecutors open formal probe into PSA Group diesel emissions
April 24, 2017 / 4:51 PM / 4 months ago

French prosecutors open formal probe into PSA Group diesel emissions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, April 24 (Reuters) - French prosecutors have opened a formal investigation into suspected diesel emissions test-cheating by PSA Group, the maker of Peugeot and Citroen cars, a judicial source said on Monday.

The company is being investigated for alleged consumer fraud offences, the source said. In February, Paris-based PSA became the fourth carmaker to be referred to prosecutors by France's DGCCRF consumer fraud watchdog over suspected diesel test manipulation in the wake of the Volkswagen "dieselgate" scandal.

PSA has denied any wrongdoing and repeated on Monday that it complies with all laws in the countries where it operates.

Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by Richard Balmforth

