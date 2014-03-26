FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Peugeot, Dongfeng sign tie-up deal in Paris ceremony
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
March 26, 2014 / 4:50 PM / 3 years ago

Peugeot, Dongfeng sign tie-up deal in Paris ceremony

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, March 26 (Reuters) - PSA Peugeot Citroen and China’s Dongfeng Motor Group signed a framework deal on Wednesday to proceed with a planned 3 billion euro ($4.1 billion) capital increase for the French carmaker.

French President Francois Hollande and visiting Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping oversaw the signing of the agreement at a ceremony in Paris. Announced in February, the deal will see state-owned Dongfeng and the French government take matching 14 percent stakes in Peugeot. ($1 = 0.7258 Euros) (Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by Andrew Callus)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.