FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Peugeot family approves draft Dongfeng deal - sources
Sections
Featured
NFL players, owners defy Trump
U.S.
NFL players, owners defy Trump
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 17, 2014 / 7:37 PM / 4 years ago

Peugeot family approves draft Dongfeng deal - sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, Feb 17 (Reuters) - PSA Peugeot Citroen’s founding family gave the go-ahead on Monday for a 3 billion euro ($4.1 billion) tie-up with China’s Dongfeng that would draw a line under one of France’s oldest industrial dynasties, sources said.

The boards of Peugeot family holding Etablissements Peugeot Freres and its FFP subsidiary signed off on the capital increase plan to be announced by the French carmaker on Feb. 19, two people with knowledge of the meetings said.

Directors of the two holding companies approved “all of the proposals” negotiated with the Chinese carmaker, one source said.

Peugeot and Dongfeng Motor Group have been in talks for months over a rescue deal that would see the Chinese automaker and French government take matching 14 percent stakes. The plan is due to be approved by Peugeot’s own board on Tuesday and announced the following day, sources have said.

A separate agreement to create a European sales financing alliance with Banco Santander is due to be unveiled simultaneously, according to people with knowledge of the plans. (Reporting by Laurence Frost and Gilles Gillaume)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.