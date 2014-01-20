FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France says ready to participate in Peugeot's capital increase
January 20, 2014 / 8:31 PM / 4 years ago

France says ready to participate in Peugeot's capital increase

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Jan 20 (Reuters) - France is prepared to participate in the capital increase of French carmaker PSA Peugeot Citroen , French Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici and Industry Minister Arnaud Montebourg said on Monday.

In a joint statement, they confirmed “advanced negotiations” between Peugeot and China’s Dongfeng Motor and said France was ready to participate in the capital increase “at the same level and in the same conditions.”

On Monday, PSA confirmed that it was pursuing negotiations with Dongfeng about taking a stake as part of a possible capital increase of around 3 billion euros ($4.07 billion). ($1 = 0.7373 euros) (Reporting By Alexandria Sage; Editing by David Evans)

