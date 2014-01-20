FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Peugeot confirms capital hike plan, Dongfeng talks
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
January 20, 2014 / 6:51 PM / 4 years ago

RPT-Peugeot confirms capital hike plan, Dongfeng talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Jan 20 (Reuters) - French carmaker PSA Peugeot Citroen confirmed it is pursuing negotiations with China’s Dongfeng Motor about taking a stake as part of a possible capital increase of around 3 billion euros ($4.1 billion).

The preferred scenario would see a capital increase reserved for Dongfeng followed by a rights offering in which Dongfeng would participate, Peugeot said in a statement on Monday.

The French state may participate in the two capital increases “on the same terms and conditions as Dongfeng”, Peugeot said, adding that free share warrants may also be issued to existing shareholders.

“PSA Peugeot Citroën is analyzing other alternative capital increase scenarios,” Peugeot said, adding that it hoped to make an announcement when it publishes 2013 results on Feb. 19. ($1 = 0.7373 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Alexandria Sage)

