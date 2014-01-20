RPT-Peugeot confirms capital hike plan, Dongfeng talks

PARIS, Jan 20 (Reuters) - French carmaker PSA Peugeot Citroen confirmed it is pursuing negotiations with China’s Dongfeng Motor about taking a stake as part of a possible capital increase of around 3 billion euros ($4.1 billion).

The preferred scenario would see a capital increase reserved for Dongfeng followed by a rights offering in which Dongfeng would participate, Peugeot said in a statement on Monday.

The French state may participate in the two capital increases “on the same terms and conditions as Dongfeng”, Peugeot said, adding that free share warrants may also be issued to existing shareholders.

“PSA Peugeot Citroën is analyzing other alternative capital increase scenarios,” Peugeot said, adding that it hoped to make an announcement when it publishes 2013 results on Feb. 19. ($1 = 0.7373 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Alexandria Sage)