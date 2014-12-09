FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Peugeot sees flat DS sales in 2014 after Q4 pickup
Sections
Featured
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Business
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
Politics
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
December 9, 2014 / 2:25 PM / 3 years ago

Peugeot sees flat DS sales in 2014 after Q4 pickup

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VERSAILLES, France, Dec 9 (Reuters) - PSA Peugeot Citroen expects sales of its premium DS cars to have stabilised in 2014 after picking up in the final quarter, the brand’s marketing director said on Tuesday.

“We should be around 120,000 cars this year, close to where we were in 2013,” Arnaud Ribaud told reporters at a test-drive event in Versailles, west of Paris.

After a 7 percent sales decline for the first 10 months of the year, when its European market share dwindled, the upscale DS brand has seen sales pick up in the fourth quarter so far, driven by Chinese demand, Ribaud said. (Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Writing by Laurence Frost; Editing by James Regan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.